Ariana Grande Kills Musical Genre Challenge On ‘Fallon,’ Drops Album Info [VIDEO]

ICYMI, Ariana Grande did a LOT on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She revealed that a) her new album Sweetner is coming out in July b) that she’s opening up the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 and c) made the appearance her first interview since last year’s horrific bombing at Manchester Arena in England.

“It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or someone’s life, or about somebody that brings light to your life, or sweetening the situation,” Grande said of her new album which features production from Max Martin and Pharrell. Some of the track titles including “R.E.M.,” “The Light Is Coming,” “God Is a Woman,” and “Raindrops,” which serves as the opening track.

Additionally, Grande revealed that on the 20th day of every month, she’ll be doing something special for fans ahead of the album’s release. Watch Ariana’s full Tonight Show takeover down below.

