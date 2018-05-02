The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show

Joe’s Need To Know News 5/2/18

joepesh
Leave a comment

These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways.

A new survey found that nearly 50% of Americans feel alone or left out. 27% felt that they have no one that understands them and 43% feel their relationships aren’t meaningful. They also found 22 year old’s and younger feel more isolated than the elderly and it wasn’t because of social media. The most powerful antidotes to loneliness were sleep, family time, physical activity and not overworking.

Facebook is launching its own dating app. the dating feature will be focused on building “real long-term relationships” and not just “hook-ups.” The service will be something a user will need to “opt-in” to. The dating profile will be separate from a user’s regular one. The dating section would only show the user’s first name and only be visible to those using the service and won’t show up in the news feed. People using the feature can unlock local events and message others who are planning to attend. If a potential date responds, the two would connect through a texting feature not connected to WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Would You Take Less Money to Have Your Dream Job? A new survey asked people if they’d be willing to take their dream job if they knew they were getting paid less than someone else who was doing the same job. And just to add that important 2018 twist, that person is the opposite sex. 65% of men and 55% of women say they’d still take the job.

What Superpower Would You Want To Have? A new survey asked 2,000 people to name any superpower they wish they could have. The top 10 responses were Invisibility, being able to fly,Time Travel,Teleportation, Super Healing Abilities, The Ability to Communicate Telepathically, Immortality, Super Strength, Shapeshiffting and Super Intelligence.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News on The Joe And Alex Show.

Let’s  Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

alex , joe , joeandalexshow , joesneedtoknownews , podcast

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 6 days ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 weeks ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 month ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 6 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now