Joe’s Need To Know News 5/2/18

A new survey found that nearly 50% of Americans feel alone or left out. 27% felt that they have no one that understands them and 43% feel their relationships aren’t meaningful. They also found 22 year old’s and younger feel more isolated than the elderly and it wasn’t because of social media. The most powerful antidotes to loneliness were sleep, family time, physical activity and not overworking.

Facebook is launching its own dating app. the dating feature will be focused on building “real long-term relationships” and not just “hook-ups.” The service will be something a user will need to “opt-in” to. The dating profile will be separate from a user’s regular one. The dating section would only show the user’s first name and only be visible to those using the service and won’t show up in the news feed. People using the feature can unlock local events and message others who are planning to attend. If a potential date responds, the two would connect through a texting feature not connected to WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

Would You Take Less Money to Have Your Dream Job? A new survey asked people if they’d be willing to take their dream job if they knew they were getting paid less than someone else who was doing the same job. And just to add that important 2018 twist, that person is the opposite sex. 65% of men and 55% of women say they’d still take the job.

What Superpower Would You Want To Have? A new survey asked 2,000 people to name any superpower they wish they could have. The top 10 responses were Invisibility, being able to fly,Time Travel,Teleportation, Super Healing Abilities, The Ability to Communicate Telepathically, Immortality, Super Strength, Shapeshiffting and Super Intelligence.

