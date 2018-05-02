INTERVIEW: The Joe And Alex Show Talked To BBBSCI About The Need For 100 Male Mentors

It’s always a great day when we get to hang out with our friends from the @joeandalexshow! Thanks to @joepeshradio and @yoalexrapz for having us on air this morning to chat about why we need more male mentors! And shout out to morning show co-host @joepeshradio and Jeremy for being great Big Brothers to their Littles!

A post shared by BBBS of Central Indiana (@bigbrobigsisind) on May 2, 2018 at 6:23am PDT