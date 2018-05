The Radio Now Listeners and I team up again to create another #PerfectPlaylist. So far we’ve created one for “Love” around Valentine’s Day. We made one for when you’re going for a run or exercising. Now, in honor of me finally getting my tax refund, we made the perfect playlist for when you get some money. What would you add to the playlist?

Here’s what the @RadioNOW1009 listeners and I created for the #PerfectPlaylist when you get some money. What would you add? 🤑🤑 #MoneyMoves pic.twitter.com/AMpa9slsw9 — Eliott King (@EliottKing) May 1, 2018

