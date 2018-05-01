Indy
Fans Erupt On Skip Bayless After Criticizing Romeo Langford’s Commitment To Indiana

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Profile of ESPN Personality Skip Bayless

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Monday evening top 10 basketball star Romeo Langford of New Albany High Schoo announced his decision to stay home and play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

As expected, many Hoosier fans were happy as well as many others across the country who congratulated the young man on his decision. However, one person who was not happy with Langford’s decision was Fox Sports host Skip Bayless, who tweeted the following:

“Hey, Romeo Langford: I respect & understand your decision to stay in state and play for Indiana. But you should’ve signed with the best school in the country, Vanderbilt, and joined a recruiting class that could’ve contended for a national championship.”

Now as you can expect, many people were not happy about this tweet and they have been letting Skip have it on Twitter ever since. See some the tweets below:

