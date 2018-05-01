Entertainment News
Justin Timberlake Admits To Hooking Up With A Spice Girl [VIDEO]

Lauren Beasley
*NSYNC Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

During a visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show ‘NSYNC bandmates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez and Justin Timberlake played a fun game of “Never Have I Ever,” where Timberlake may have seemingly revealed that he had previously hooked up with a member of the Spice Girls.

For the most part, the group had no problem being honest about their past escapades. However, when Ellen asked, ‘Never have I ever hooked up with a Spice Girl’, Timberlake played coy before hesitantly turned his paddle to read ‘I have.’ No follow up questions were asked so we don’t know which Spice Girl it was but of course fans will takes guesses.

That being said, Timberlake is happily married to actress Jessica Biel and they share one child.

Watch the full video below to see NSYNC play “Never Have I Ever” with Ellen.

