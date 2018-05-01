Joe’s Need To Know News 5/1/18

These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways.

Gas prices are on the rise just in time for summer. Experts are warning that this will be the most expensive driving season since 2014

Rising gas prices could make this the most expensive summer for driving in four years. https://t.co/AGJX6qkbOm — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) May 1, 2018

A 15 year old Florida girl was arrested after she tried to burn down her family’s home. The girl and her mother argued over social media use and had her electronics taken away as punishment. The teen threw a glass at her mother which shattered and caused a minor injury to the woman’s ankle. She then threatened to burn the house down. She used a lighter to set some paper and magazines on fire. The mother was able to extinguish the fire before it spread throughout the house. The teen has been charged with domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Two drivers in Houston played a game of rock-paper-scissors to determine who would have the right of way. One of the men took a video showing him challenging the other driver to the game to see who would get to move first in the extremely slow moving traffic. The guy lost the game and allowed the other driver to go first. He said he was hoping to make other drivers smile and have a little fun.

Connie Christy from Sheridan, Indiana has trimethylaminuria, a genetic disorder that causes sufferers to omit a pungent scent that affects the breath, sweat and urine. she will ‘reek to high heaven’ within 30 minutes of eating certain foods including fish and eggs because her body is unable to break them down. She cannot detect the smell herself so must rely on her husband or friends to let her know if they notice. During her school years, classmates called her ‘Connie the Tuna’ but she had no idea she had the condition until the age of 19 when her parents sat her down and broke the news. Despite showering daily, brushing her teeth and spraying perfume, Connie was unable to mask the odor until she started taking probiotic tablets three years ago.

