Oprah’s pal Gayle King warned of a backlash to #MeToo on Monday at the Milken Institute 2018 Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton. The CBS This Morning host explained, “I worry sometimes that women make an accusation and men instantly get the death penalty. I think we have to be very careful; that there has to be a due process for all involved — so I do worry of a backlash to the #MeToo movement.”

