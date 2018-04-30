$20 Tickets On Sale Today For These Indy Concerts

We all like a good deal, especially when concert tickets can often start over $100.

However, to commemorate National Concert week, today is the start of the $20 special from Live Nation. The sale started today at 8am and runs through midnight on May 8th. More than 80 Indianapolis events are included in this year’s “$20 all-in” ticket promotion, including G-Eazy, Halsey, Chris Brown, and many more!

Thanks to Indy Star, you can see all 82 events that are part of this exclusive deal. Tickets will be available here while supplies last.

1. Halestorm, May 8 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

2. Darren Knight, May 11 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre

3. Naturally 7, May 13 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre

4. Kevin Hart, May 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

5. Jason Aldean, May 19 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6. Dita Von Teese, July 19 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

7. Joey Badass, May 22 at Deluxe in Old National Centre

8. Jimmy Buffett, May 24 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

9. Fleet Foxes, May 24 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

10. Ugly God, May 31 at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11. The Decemberists, June 2 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

12. Dead & Company, June 6 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

13. Poison, Cheap Trick, June 7 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

14. Primus, Mastodon, June 10 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

15. John Fogerty, ZZ Top, June 13 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

16. Tech N9ne, June 13 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre

17. Jack Johnson, June 14 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

18. Dirty Heads, June 14 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

19. Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton, June 15 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

20. Ray LaMontagne, Neko Case, June 15 at at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

21. Keith Urban, June 16 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

22. Dr. Jordan Peterson, June 16 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

23. Addison Agen, June 17 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

24. Glitch Mob, June 19 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre

25. Barenaked Ladies, June 21 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

26. Nick Swardson, June 21 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre

27. Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, June 23 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

28. Kidz Bop Live, June 23 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

29. Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers, June 24 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

30. Yanni, June 27 at the Theatre in Old National Centre

31. Logic, July 1 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

32. Paramore, July 1 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

33. Def Leppard, Journey, July 3 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

34. Weezer, Pixies, July 8 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

35. The Pretenders, July 8 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

36. Styx, Joan Jett, July 11 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

37. Lindsey Stirling, Evanescence, July 12 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

38. Foreigner, Whitesnake, July 13 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

39. Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, July 14 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

40. ASAP Ferg, July 16 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre

41. Halsey, July 17 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

42. Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, July 18 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

43. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Drive-By Truckers, July 20 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

44. Kesha, Macklemore, July 19 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

45. Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, the Cult, July 20 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

46. Dierks Bentley, July 21 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

47. Warped Tour, July 24 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

48. Dispatch, July 24 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

49. Chris Brown, July 27 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

50. Godsmack, Shinedown, July 28 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

51. Portugal the Man, July 28 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

52. Erasure, July 31 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

53. Walk the Moon, Aug. 1 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

54. Zac Brown Band, Aug. 3 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

55. Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, Aug. 4 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

56. Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfield, Aug. 5 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

57. Rascal Flatts, Aug. 9 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

58. Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers, Aug. 10 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

59. Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Aug. 11 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

60. Umphrey’s McGee, Aug. 11 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

61. Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets of Rage, Aug. 12 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

62. Blackberry Smoke, JJ Grey & Mofro, Aug. 12 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

63. Smashing Pumpkins, Aug. 17 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

64. G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, Aug. 17 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center)

65. Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, Aug. 18 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

66. Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam, Aug. 18 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

67. Gov’t Mule, Avett Brothers, Aug. 23 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

68. Jason Mraz, Brett Dennen, Aug. 24 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

69. Cake, Ben Folds, Aug. 25 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

70. Niall Horan, Maren Morris, Aug. 26 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

71. Needtobreathe, Aug. 26 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

72. Descendents, Smoking Popes, Aug. 26 at the Egyptian Room in Old National Centre

73. O.A.R., Matt Nathanson, Aug. 28 at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

74. Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 31 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

75. Counting Crows, Live, Sept. 6 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

76. Pentatonix, Sept. 8 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

77. Maroon 5, Sept. 20 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

78. Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Sept. 21 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

79. Ozzy Osbourne, Sept. 23 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

80. Fall Out Boy, Oct. 7 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

81. “Whose Live Anyway?”, Oct. 16 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

82. Kansas, Nov. 10 at the Murat Theatre in Old National Centre

For more information, visit LiveNation.com.

SOURCE: LiveNation, Indy Star | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

