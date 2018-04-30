National
Home > National

Girl Surprises Her Prom Date By Walking For The First Time In Months [VIDEO]

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
24822288

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Prom is already a special night on it’s own, so imagine the magic that took place when one young lady surprised her date by walking on her own legs for the first time in 10 months.

Twitter user @aeonianlife, who goes by Momo, shared a video of her prom night, showing the moment her date first saw her using her legs in nearly a year. And needless to say, he was shook.

Since posting the emotional clip, the love has been flowing for Momo all week long.

 

If you needed any motivation to keep going this morning, let Momo and her story lead the way. Congrats, girl!

via GIPHY

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 4 days ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 weeks ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 weeks ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 month ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 6 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now