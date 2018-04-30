Girl Surprises Her Prom Date By Walking For The First Time In Months [VIDEO]

Prom is already a special night on it’s own, so imagine the magic that took place when one young lady surprised her date by walking on her own legs for the first time in 10 months.

Twitter user @aeonianlife, who goes by Momo, shared a video of her prom night, showing the moment her date first saw her using her legs in nearly a year. And needless to say, he was shook.

After not being able to walk with my own two legs for 10 months… i surprised my prom date with this💛✨ pic.twitter.com/rKLoCoxZRL — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 28, 2018

Since posting the emotional clip, the love has been flowing for Momo all week long.

I cried. I am so so proud that you were able to accomplish this! My situation is definitely not comparable to yours, but I cant wait until mt husband sees how much progress I've made with my own recovery. YOU ARE SO STRONG AND YOU JUST MOTIVATED ME EVEN MORE! 💚 — NINA (@allthatjaz_) April 28, 2018

THATS MY BEST FRIEND!!!!! IM MORE THAN PROUD OF YOU! YOU ALWAYS STAY POSITIVE AND ACCOMPLISH ALL YOUR DREAMS! I LOVE YOU AND I HOPE YOU HAD AN AMAZING NIGHT MY PROM QUEEN!!! 💛 — lexi 🥀 (@lexi_gonzales7) April 28, 2018

Thank you for reminding us not to take anything for granted to set our egos aside and be grateful for every blessing no matter how big or sm — USPREPMAG (@USPrepAthletes) April 29, 2018

If you needed any motivation to keep going this morning, let Momo and her story lead the way. Congrats, girl!

