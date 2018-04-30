Zedd’s “The Middle” Was Almost Sung By SEVERAL Different Pop Artists

The Joe and Alex Show
Almost every woman in pop recorded Zedd’s “The Middle,” but they ended up choosing country singer Maren Morris in the end. Two songwriters ended up coming up with the demo after meeting at a songwriters camp. Demi Lovato considered the song as her lead single but ultimately ditched it for “Sorry, Not Sorry.” After that, Zedd came onto the song and decided he wanted to remix it and take it to one of the big pop girls. Camilla Cabello recorded the next demo with Zedd and it came out really well. But then Camilla ghosted the producers when “Havana” became a hit. She ultimately decided that she didn’t want anything to overshadow “Havana” and she removed herself from the project. By the time the song was premiered at the Grammys, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, Tove Lo, Bebe Rexha and more had cut demos of the song.The version with country singer Maren Morris was eventually chosen and peaked at #5 on the Hot 100.

