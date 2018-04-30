The Joe and Alex Show
LISTEN: Kanye West Releases Song About Supporting Donald Trump

Kanye West dropped a single called “Ye vs. the People” featuring T.I. over the weekend where West mentions his support of Donald Trump in the Lyrics.

President Trump talked about how Kanye West “gets it” at a rally in Michigan over the weekend and Chance the Rapper who seemingly publicly supported Kanye West‘s statements expressing support for President Donald Trump on Twitter is now taking it back after President Trump gave him a shout out. He explained that his statement about “not all blacks having to be Democrats” stemmed from his frustration with Democratic political figures in Chicago being unable to effect lasting reform in the city.

 

