Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon & More Share Their Old Headshots [PHOTOS]

Your Favorite Celebs Share Their Early Headshots [PHOTOS]
20 photos Launch gallery
Your Favorite Celebs Share Their Early Headshots [PHOTOS]
1. Reese Witherspoon1 of 20
2. Matt Damon2 of 20
3. Penelope Cruz3 of 20
4. Natalie Portman4 of 20
5. Sasha Alexander5 of 20
6. Emma Watson6 of 20
7. Melissa McCarthy7 of 20
8. Busy Phillips8 of 20
9. Joe Manganiello9 of 20
10. Kelly Ripa10 of 20
11. Tori Spelling11 of 20
12. Ben Stiller12 of 20
13. Danielle Fishel13 of 20
14. Sarah Michelle Geller14 of 20
15. Matt Cohen15 of 20
16. Kate Walsh16 of 20
17. Peter Facinelli17 of 20
18. Ali Larter18 of 20
19. Sofia Vegara19 of 20
20. Chris Pratt20 of 20
When it comes to photos, we all have old photos that we can look back at and laugh. The same goes for a lot of celebrities, who have old headshots to laugh about from pretty much their entire career.
Over the last 24 hours, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Watson and many more have shared their favorite celebrity headshots on social media using the hashtag #OldHeadshotDay. Check out the gallery above!
comments – add yours