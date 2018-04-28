Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon & More Share Their Old Headshots [PHOTOS]

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Melissa McCarthy Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Your Favorite Celebs Share Their Early Headshots [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Your Favorite Celebs Share Their Early Headshots [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Emma Watson, Reese Witherspoon & More Share Their Old Headshots [PHOTOS]

Your Favorite Celebs Share Their Early Headshots [PHOTOS]

When it comes to photos, we all have old photos that we can look back at and laugh. The same goes for  a lot of celebrities, who have old headshots to laugh about from pretty much their entire career.

Over the last 24 hours, celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Melissa McCarthy, Emma Watson and many more have shared their favorite celebrity headshots on social media using the hashtag #OldHeadshotDay. Check out the gallery above!

comments – add yours
Latest
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 days ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 weeks ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 3 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now