Amy Schumer Taken To Hospital With Kidney Infection

Lauren Beasley
Amy Schumer

Source: Splash / Splash News

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer just revealed on Instagram she was taken to hospital with a “horrible kidney infection.”

According to her post on Instagram, she said she has been advised by doctors to cancel a planned trip to London to promote her new film “I Feel Pretty” as a result. See her post below:

Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.

In her post, Schumer also gave props to her doctors and nurses for taking care of her, while also thanking her family — including her husband, Chris Fischer for being by her side.

SOURCE: Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

