Amy Schumer Taken To Hospital With Kidney Infection

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer just revealed on Instagram she was taken to hospital with a “horrible kidney infection.”

According to her post on Instagram, she said she has been advised by doctors to cancel a planned trip to London to promote her new film “I Feel Pretty” as a result. See her post below:

In her post, Schumer also gave props to her doctors and nurses for taking care of her, while also thanking her family — including her husband, Chris Fischer for being by her side.

SOURCE: Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: