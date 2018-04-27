The Joe and Alex Show
Tom Brokaw Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two Women

Two women are accusing veteran newsman Tom Brokaw of workplace sexual harassment two decades ago when he was the anchor of NBC “Nightly News”. Former NBC correspondent Linda Fester said Brokaw made unwanted sexual advances on her twice in the 1990s. She said she didn’t report the alleged incidents for fear of retribution. Linda Vester was a war correspondent for NBC News in the ’90s, she spent three tours of duty in statement issued by NBC: “I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC. The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other.” The Washington Post added that the Middle East and took two assignments in Africa.—– Brokaw denied the allegations in a another unidentified woman told the paper that Brokaw also acted inappropriately toward her in the ’90s, when she was a young production assistant. He also denied that claim.

