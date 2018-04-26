Report: Avicii Died From Apparent Suicide

Avicii, the Swedish DJ-producer who passed on April 20th, died of an apparent suicide. His family shared a statement about his death saying, “He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

Born Tim Bergling, he was at the forefront of the EDM movement that dominated pop music earlier in the decade. At one point, he earned nearly $50 million a year from touring alone. His 2011 song “Levels” was a crossover hit that topped the charts. Two years later, he teamed with soul singer Aloe Black for “Wake Me Up.” The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” the family wrote in a statement earlier this week. “Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world.”

Here’s a statement from Avicii’s family:

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

