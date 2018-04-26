Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande, Harry Styles & More Have Officially Unfollowed Kanye West

While Chance the Rapper continues to defend his mentor, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and Ariana Grande have all had enough.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Kanye West's eagle tee

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Following his controversial return to Twitter, Kanye West has been gaining some notable “unfollowers.”

We can only assume that this list of celeb accounts that deleted Yeezus from the timeline had enough of his pro-Trump rhetoric and poorly-planned declarations.

According to @BrianTylerCohen these are the stars who’ve jumped ship so far:

A riana Grande, BTS, Drake, Harry Styles, Jaden Smith, Janelle Monáe, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan and Zayn Malik.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 week ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now