Joe’s Need To Know News 4/26/18

Joe’s Need To Know News…These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways

The Cleveland Cavilers won last night 98-95 and take a 3-2 game lead in the series against the Pacers. Game 6 is Tomorrow night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers defeat Pacers 98-95 in Game 5 on buzzer-beating 3-point shot by LeBron James. https://t.co/mnwk0txlTz — IndyStar (@indystar) April 26, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush is out of the intensive care unit. The 93-year-old Bush was admitted to the hospital in Houston on Sunday for an infection that had spread to his lungs, a day after he attended the funeral of his wife Barbara.

Former President Bush out of ICU & recovering https://t.co/sy7qhjl80B — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 26, 2018

Yesterday Google rolled out an Android update for the emoji keyboard that replaces the gun emoji with a “toy water pistol.” A similar change is likely coming to Facebook as well. Apple, Samsung, Twitter, and WhatsApp have also all previously replaced guns with toy water pistols.

A woman’s glowing review for an eyeliner pen that didn’t budge during a car accident has gone viral. The woman from Boston spent eight hours in hospital after being hit by a distracted driver. She shared a selfie from what appeared to be the ambulance, showing the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner on her face as she lay in a neck brace despite the mascara running down her face. She said the product lasts and she’s never going to buy any other liner again. The post went viral and thousands of social media users labelled it “the best review ever.”

Y’all I was really out here looking for a new eyeliner and look at this review lmfaooo

She deadass took a picture in her neck brace I am deceased 😩 pic.twitter.com/j9jHjAei06 — lahari (@guadalahari) April 24, 2018

Nickelodeon is bringing back its classic kids game show “Double Dare” for 40 new episodes this summer. There’s no word on a host. Marc Summers hosted the original run, which ran from 1986 to 1993.

A company in Japan just started selling underwear with two pouches for your junk: One that stores the shaft and points it “upward” and one that stores the testes. They say that by separating your package like that, it lets both parts “breathe” better. If you’re interested, you’ll have to order them from Amazon overseas. They cost about $8 for a pair, plus international shipping.

One of my suggested items on Amazon was this pair of boxer briefs with the best translated diagrams possible pic.twitter.com/Fu8UdU0SS9 — Kate Leth 🦇✨🌈 (@kateleth) April 22, 2018

