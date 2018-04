Today’s Dummy of The Day involves drinking, darts and a lawn chair. Listen live to the Dummy of The Day weekdays at 6:45am on The Joe And Alex Show. Have a Dummy to share? Email me @Joep@radio-one.com

An Ohio woman tried to borrow someone else's urine to pass a drug test. Turns out the sample she got tested positive for drugs. https://t.co/gpdkfHOIto pic.twitter.com/h4noWOCgcv — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) April 25, 2018

Police pulled over a driver who was operating a pickup truck while seated in a folding lawn chair (and it has a cup holder!) https://t.co/WeDerI68SS pic.twitter.com/IJVq1F22gj — National Post (@nationalpost) April 25, 2018

