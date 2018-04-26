Kanye West Says He “Loves Trump”; Chance The Rapper Says “Black People Don’t Have To Be Democrats

The love affair between Kanye West and Donald Trump went to a whole new level yesterday. The rapper showed off his MAGA hat and criticized Obama. Kanye tweeted: ‘You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals.’ Trump later retweeted the message and wrote: ‘Thank you Kanye, very cool!’ Kanye threw some shade at former president Barack Obama, tweeting: ‘Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.’ Less than an hour later, Kim Kardashian had called him about the Trump tweet. Kanye posted: ‘My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.’ Yesterday, seemingly in response to the backlash from the media, Chance The Rapper tweeted “Black people don’t have to be democrats” and Twitter went wild. According to Twitter, it’s not true that Kanye West lost 9 million followers within minute of praising President Trump on twitter. Yesterday, some Twitter users said Kanye’s follower count dropped from 27.8 million to 18.6 shortly after tweeting that he loved President Trump. A Twitter spokesperson said the lower figure is wrong. They said, “We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon.”

