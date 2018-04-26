The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Kanye West Says He “Loves Trump”; Chance The Rapper Says “Black People Don’t Have To Be Democrats

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

The love affair between Kanye West and Donald Trump went to a whole new level yesterday. The rapper showed off his MAGA hat and criticized Obama. Kanye tweeted: ‘You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals.’ Trump later retweeted the message and wrote: ‘Thank you Kanye, very cool!’ Kanye threw some shade at former president Barack Obama, tweeting: ‘Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.’ Less than an hour later, Kim Kardashian had called him about the Trump tweet. Kanye posted: ‘My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.’ Yesterday, seemingly in response to the backlash from the media, Chance The Rapper tweeted “Black people don’t have to be democrats” and Twitter went wild. According to Twitter, it’s not true that Kanye West lost 9 million followers within minute of praising President Trump on twitter. Yesterday, some Twitter users said Kanye’s follower count dropped from 27.8 million to 18.6 shortly after tweeting that he loved President Trump. A Twitter spokesperson said the lower figure is wrong. They said, “We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 week ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now