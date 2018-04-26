WATCH: The Golden State Killer WAS CAUGHT!

The District Attorney in Sacramento announced yesterday that an arrest has been made in a long time serial killer case. Authorities say 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo is the suspected Golden State Killer… and the kicker: he’s a former cop and father. DNA provided the break in the case, and DeAngelo’s was apparently a match to the DNA evidence that was collected. DeAngelo has been charged in connection with the Feb. 2, 1978, murders of Brian and Katie Maggiore, who died while walking their dog in Rancho Cordova. The D.A. in Ventura County said his office charged DeAngelo with the 1980 killings of a couple. He says they will seek the death penalty. Originally called the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker, the Golden State Killer struck in California over a 10-year span beginning in 1976. Police believe he committed 12 murders, 45 rapes, and more than 120 burglaries. His victims ranged in age from 13 to 41. DeAngelo would allegedly break into a home, armed and masked. He would bind the man, stack dishes on his back, and rape the woman. He’d tell them he’d murder them both if the dishes fell.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: