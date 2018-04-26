The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

WATCH: The Golden State Killer WAS CAUGHT!

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

The District Attorney in Sacramento announced yesterday that an arrest has been made in a long time serial killer case. Authorities say 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo is the suspected Golden State Killer… and the kicker: he’s a former cop and father. DNA provided the break in the case, and DeAngelo’s was apparently a match to the DNA evidence that was collected. DeAngelo has been charged in connection with the Feb. 2, 1978, murders of Brian and Katie Maggiore, who died while walking their dog in Rancho Cordova. The D.A. in Ventura County said his office charged DeAngelo with the 1980 killings of a couple. He says they will seek the death penalty. Originally called the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker, the Golden State Killer struck in California over a 10-year span beginning in 1976. Police believe he committed 12 murders, 45 rapes, and more than 120 burglaries. His victims ranged in age from 13 to 41. DeAngelo would allegedly break into a home, armed and masked. He would bind the man, stack dishes on his back, and rape the woman. He’d tell them he’d murder them both if the dishes fell.

Jail Cell

Source: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 week ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 week ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 4 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now