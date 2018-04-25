The Joe and Alex Show
Meek Mill Is FREE! Left Jail Yesterday And Went Straight To 76ers Game

Rapper Meek Mill has been granted his release from prison after nearly 5 months behind bars over a controversial ruling on a probation violation. Here’s his attorney speaking about his release—Meek Mill walked out on the court last night at the 76ers game and the crowd went crazy. Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin personally escorted Meek from prison to the game to be the guest of honor for Game 5 against the Miami Heat and he even got to ring the bell before tip-off. Meek got a standing ovation from fans, who many felt he was wrongly locked up for the past 5 months. He also got in a post-prison shower in the team locker room. Right from prison, Meek hopped into a chopper to beat traffic to the game.

 

