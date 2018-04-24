Joe’s Need To Know News 4/24/18

Joe’s Need To Know News…These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways

-A van plowed into a group of people in Toronto on Monday, killing ten people and injuring another 15. No word on whether the driver did it deliberately, but he is in custody. Canada’s minister of public safety said it’s too soon to say whether the crash is a case of terrorism.

-The man suspected of opening fire, and killing four people at a Waffle House in TN, has been taken into custody. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Narcotics unit arrested 29 year old Travis Reinking yesterday afternoon in a wooded area. He immediately requested a lawyer and has been charged with four counts of murder.

A high school student in Michigan was attacked by a goose on a golf course.The teen had just finished teeing off and was walking down the fairway. He avoided the bird’s nest, but one of the geese attacked him anyway, knocking him to the ground. The teen wasn’t hurt during the incident.

Doctors in Baltimore just finished the world’s first TOTAL genitalia replacement. They gave a penis AND scrotum from a donor who passed away to a veteran who was injured in Afghanistan. And they say those new organs should give him, quote, “near-normal urinary and sexual functions.”

Veteran receives penis and scrotum transplant in surgery doctors hail as a medical first https://t.co/urIyXKOwDy — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 24, 2018

Nearly half of workers in the US have tried to get revenge on a co-worker. Researchers surveyed 1,000 workers and found 44% attempted to get revenge on their fellow worker. The top revenge was “causing a purposeful decline in the quality or quantity of your work.” Other types of revenge included “spreading unflattering rumors,” “quitting in an unconventional way” and “hiding a co-workers possessions.”

-Experts warn that taking a shower everyday isn’t necessary, and can do more harm than good. Doctors say showering too much can reduce skin hydration, causing it to become dry and cracked, which allows germs to enter and increase the risk of infections. They say showering just once or twice a week is sufficient for most… but they say if you do shower more, just focus on smelly areas, such as their armpits or feet.

