Kate Middleton Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kate Middleton Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

WOL World Desk
Leave a comment
The Royal Family Attend Easter Service At St George's Chapel, Windsor

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday.

Britain’s royal palace confirmed the baby’s arrival on Twitter. The baby is the third child for Kate and husband Prince William.

If you were wondering, the baby boy would be the fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, and the two older siblings

 

Also Read:
Meghan Markle Not The First Person Of African Heritage To Join Royal Family?
The Obamas Are Not Invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 5 days ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 week ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 weeks ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now