PODCAST: Why Did You Get Fired?

An 8th grade teacher in Pennsylvania could lose his job for making his social studies class pancakes. He brought his griddle to class and made each student a pancake during their standardized testing. The assistant principal walked into the class and told the teacher he’d likely be fired for causing a distraction.The teacher who has been with the school since 2013 said he doesn’t understand what he did wrong. He said the school has no rule against making or serving food during testing.

