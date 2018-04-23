PODCAST: The Joe And Alex Show’s Busy Weekend. (The Grand Voice, Hustle For The House 5K, Crime Stoppers Shred It Event)

The Joe and Alex Show
The Joe And Alex Show Was everywhere this weekend. Listen to the podcast below. 

$10,000 Raised!!! This morning I got to be part of the @stvincentin #HustleForTheHouse 5k Run/Walk. It was great to see so many people supporting a great cause. . St. Vincent serves patients from all over Indiana and beyond. Many patients come to St. Vincent Indianapolis from significant distances, and struggle financially with the costs of hotels and food in order to be near a loved one who is hospitalized. . A dedicated hospitality house on the St. Vincent Indianapolis campus, the St. Vincent House serves as a home away from home for families who live more than 35 miles from St. Vincent Indianapolis, especially those facing financial barriers. . The facility is designed to convey a sense of peace and rest, a place for emotional and spiritual refreshment. Amenities like washers, dryers and kitchens provide the comforts of home so that a family can hold on to their family routines as best they can under difficult circumstances.

