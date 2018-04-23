“Smallville” Star Allison Mack Charged With Human Trafficking

“Smallville” star Allison Mack was arrested for her involvement in a sex-trafficking ring. The 35-year-old actress was arrested by the FBI in New York City on Friday. Mack was charged with sex trafficking for recruiting women to be slaves of Keith Raniere who is the leader of the group Nxivm (Nexium). Raniere was arrested in Mexico in March for sex trafficking. Mack entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered detained by the judge. Today, there will be a hearing to determine her bail. If convicted, Mack faces between 15 years and life in prison.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: