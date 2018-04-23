Murder Monday
#MurderMonday PODCAST: Herb Baumeister “The Indianapolis I-70 Killer”

yoalexrapz
The Joe and Alex Show covered an INDY serial killer for the first time:

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana keeps tipsters 100% anonymous and although they work closely with law enforcement they are a NPO and receive ZERO government funding. For info, to donate or to follow open & active cases visit Crimetips.org

To volunteer email Crime@Crimetips.org

If you have a tip about a local case or illegal activity call: 317-262-TIPS

or download the mobile application P3 Tips.

For more murder check out Ashley Flower’s podcast HERE.

