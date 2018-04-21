‘Austin Powers’ Star Verne Troyer Dies At Age 49

Actor Verne Troyer, who is best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, died on Saturday, according to a statement from his family that was posted on Instagram. He was 49 years old.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” a message published on the actor’s Facebook page reads. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

According to PEOPLE, Troyer, who suffered from alcoholism and depression, had been hospitalized in recent weeks.

A statement posted to his Instagram at the beginning of April stated that he was “getting the best care possible” and “resting comfortably.”

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, that you a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

