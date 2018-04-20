Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Rita Ora & More React To DJ Avicii’s Death

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
HUNGARY-MUSIC-FESTIVAL

Source: ATTILA KISBENEDEK / Getty

On Friday afternoon, news broke that Swedish artist, DJ and producer Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii, was found dead in Oman. He was only 28 years old.

RELATED: World-Famous DJ Avicii Found Dead At 28

Since the devastating news was reported, many of your favorite celebrities, like Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne have shown their love for Avicii and shared their condolences on Twitter. See the various tweets below:

Calvin Harris

Rita Ora

Charlie Puth

Liam Payne

Marshmello

Dua Lipa

Kevin McHale

Sabrina Carpenter

Maurice West

Nile Rogers

Pauly D

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 days ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 days ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 week ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now