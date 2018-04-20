Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Rita Ora & More React To DJ Avicii’s Death

On Friday afternoon, news broke that Swedish artist, DJ and producer Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii, was found dead in Oman. He was only 28 years old.
Since the devastating news was reported, many of your favorite celebrities, like Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne have shown their love for Avicii and shared their condolences on Twitter. See the various tweets below:
Calvin Harris
Rita Ora
Charlie Puth
Liam Payne
Marshmello
Dua Lipa
Kevin McHale
Sabrina Carpenter
Maurice West
Nile Rogers
Pauly D
