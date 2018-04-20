Charlie Puth, Liam Payne, Rita Ora & More React To DJ Avicii’s Death

On Friday afternoon, news broke that Swedish artist, DJ and producer Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii, was found dead in Oman. He was only 28 years old.

Since the devastating news was reported, many of your favorite celebrities, like Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, Liam Payne have shown their love for Avicii and shared their condolences on Twitter. See the various tweets below:

Calvin Harris

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Rita Ora

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken. — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 20, 2018

Charlie Puth

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Liam Payne

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young … what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

Marshmello

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Dua Lipa

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

Kevin McHale

oh no, Avicii :( He made such a massive mark on the world at such a young age. I feel so sad for his family and friends. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

Sabrina Carpenter

Avicii contributed incredible art to this world. devastated to hear about this. Rest In Peace. X — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) April 20, 2018

Maurice West

We lost a musical genius today… your songs will live forever ❤️ @Avicii — MAURICE WEST (@djmauricewest) April 20, 2018

Nile Rogers

I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody… — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

I’m crying on the airplane. I hope I don’t make the passengers nervous. #RIPAVICII — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

Pauly D

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

