World-Famous DJ Avicii Found Dead At 28

Swedish artist, DJ and producer Tim Bergling, a.k.a. Avicii, was found dead Friday afternoon in Oman, according to CNN.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” a statement to CNN read. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii was one of the most successful touring DJs in the industry, working with artists including Madonna, Chris Martin, Wyclef Jean, Gavin DeGraw and more. However, in 2016 he retired from performing after a string of health issues, including acute pancreatitis, and having his gallbladder and appendix removed.

Last year, he posted this message on his website.

WE ALL REACH A POINT IN OUR LIVES AND CAREERS WHERE WE UNDERSTAND WHAT MATTERS THE MOST TO US.

For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do.

Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio.

The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new.

Hope you´ll enjoy it as much as I do.

SOURCE: CNN | IMAGE CREDIT : Getty

