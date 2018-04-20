Barbara Bush And Marge Simpson Wrote Letters To Each Other

The showrunner of “The Simpsons” has revealed that former First Lady Barbara Bush changed her negative opinion of the show because of a letter from Marge Simpson. Bush who died at the age of 92 this week famously once called the show “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen” during an interview. The show runner said in response Marge Simpson wrote a letter to the first lady saying she was “deeply hurt” by the criticism. The first lady wrote back: “How kind of you to write. I’m glad you spoke your mind. I foolishly didn’t know you had one.” She added: “Please forgive a loose tongue.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: