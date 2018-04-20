The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > The Garbage

Church In San Francisco Holding “Beyonce-Mass”; Claims It’s “The Way Of Jesus”

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

A church in San Francisco announced they will hold a “Beyonce Mass” to discover how her music “opens a window to the lives of the marginalized and forgotten–particularly black females.” According to  Rev. Jude Harmon of the Vine at San Francisco Grace Cathedral: “In this year where there’s been so much conversation about the role of women and communities of color, we felt a need to lift up the voices that the church has traditionally suppressed. “The beauty of Beyoncé’s music is she explores those themes in an idiom that is accessible to everyone. We can use it as a conversation starter.”  “I know there are people who will say using Beyoncé is just a cheap way of trying to get people in the church,” he continued. “But Jesus used very provocative images in the stories he would tell to incite people to ask hard questions about their own religious assumptions. He regularly provoked. We’re following in the way of Jesus.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 days ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 4 days ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 week ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now