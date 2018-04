Indianapolis Colts Release Their 2018 Schedule

On Thursday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts announced their 16-game regular-season schedule. See their full schedule below:

Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 9: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

— Sunday, Sept. 16: at Washington Redskins (1 p.m. ET; CBS) Week 3 — Sunday, Sept. 23: at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET; FOX)

— Sunday, Sept. 30: vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET; CBS) Week 5 — Thursday, Oct. 4: at New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET; FOX/NFL Network)

— Sunday, Oct. 14: at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET; CBS) Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 21: vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

— Sunday, Oct. 28: at Oakland Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET; CBS) Week 9 — Bye Week

— Sunday, Nov. 11: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET; CBS) Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 18: vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

— Sunday, Nov. 25: vs. Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET; CBS) Week 13 — Sunday, Dec. 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

— Sunday, Dec. 9: at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET; CBS) Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 16: vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET; FOX)

— Saturday, Dec. 22, or Sunday, Dec. 23: vs. New York Giants (time/channel TBD) Week 17 — Sunday, Dec. 30: at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET; CBS)

