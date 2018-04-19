Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Takes Her Ponytail To New Heights & The Internet Descends Into Petty Mode

Call it progress.

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

ʇɥƃᴉuoʇ

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Ariana Grande has been rocking the same two hairstyles for what feels like forever. If the “Side To Side” singer is in the building, it’s damn near guaranteed she’ll be sporting either a high ponytail or a half up-half down situation. She said she’d been covering up damaged hair due to constant dye jobs, but that was back in 2014 and she should be able to completely retire the ponytail by now. Nope…aside from a few moments here and there, years later the pony is still her signature style.

So, today, there was a lot of chatter online when she went with a lower, sleeker ponytail to promote her new single “No Tears Left To Cry.” Change, at last? Kind of. In response to the not-so-new ‘do, the innanet mustered up all the sarcasm it could from deep within. Hit the flip.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 days ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 week ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 4 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
6 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Playlist