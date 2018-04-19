The Joe and Alex Show
Former “Dance Moms” Star Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Cancer

yoalexrapz
Former reality star Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – cancer that develops in the lymphatic system. An orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital says they are “getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.” A rep for Miller says it is a “preliminary diagnosis pending pathology and oncology results.” Miller was hospitalized recently for a thyroid condition two weeks after she entered a halfway house. She was taken to an emergency room in Los Angeles. Miller had been serving her 366-day sentence for bankruptcy fraud at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California since July.

