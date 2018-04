Just a few days after her comeback performance at the ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood has officially announced her new album Cry Pretty, which will be released on September 14th.

Cry Pretty is Underwood’s first new album since her Storyteller project, which was released back in 2015.

In addition to the album announcement, a behind-the-scenes video was released on the making of Cry Pretty. See the video below:

