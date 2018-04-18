Entertainment News
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No Tears Left to Cry’ This Week

Stevie Wonder: Songs In The Key Of Life - An All-Star GRAMMY Salute - Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Ariana Grande is ready to make her return to music. “No Tears Left to Cry” arrives this Friday, April 20, which is a week earlier than initially reported. She broke the news yesterday on Twitter and other social media platforms!

Even her brother Frankie, her biggest fan took to IG to share the news.

💧

A post shared by Frankie James Grande (@frankiejgrande) on

Everyone is raving about her new music and producers have said she’s been writing songs “inspired by her experiences over the past few years.” Since 2016’s Dangerous Woman, Grande has become a symbol of resilience and strength following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

