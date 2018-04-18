Liam Payne Potentially Teases A One Direction Reunion!

Three years after One Direction disbanded and went on hiatus, Liam Payne is teasing that the band could be getting back together.

Liam reportedly told German news outlet Promiflash while in Berlin, “I think it will happen sometime in the foreseeable future, we’ve already talked about it,” he explained, “We have the dream of this next big show and the stage we are currently in, and the success of everyone is so important to us to realize the show.”

Wait, what does this mean? Does this mean even Zayn could possible be coming back to the 1D fold for this reunion? Since it isn’t fully confirmed, all we can do is speculate. Since the 2015 split, each 1D member has dropped solo efforts beginning with Zayn Malik’s debut, <em>Mind of Mine</em>, Niall Horan dropped <em>Flicker</em> in 2017, Harry Styles dropped his self-titled solo effort in 2017 and Louis Tomlinson and Payne have dropped singles featuring Quavo, Zedd, Steve Aoki, Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora and J Balvin to name a few.

But what we couldn’t give to see the 1D boys all together again.

