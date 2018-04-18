WWE Hall Of Famer Bruno Sammartino Passes Away At 82

WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino has passed away at the age of 82.

According to PWInsider, Sammartino passed away at his home in Pittsburgh, PA this morning following a hospitalization but no other details are available at this time.

Sammartino was the face of Vince McMahon Senior’s WWWF in the 1960s and 1970s and defeated Buddy Rogers in just 48 seconds to become the second-ever WWE Champion in front of nearly 20,000 fans at the old Madison Square Garden. The WWE called Sammartino‘s story and rise to fame “The American Dream.”

“The story of Bruno Sammartino is the story of the American dream.” The WWE said in a statement. “Bruno held the WWE Championship for nearly eight years — by far the longest reign of all time, and a record for all professional wrestling champions, no matter the organization.”

“The star power and influence of Sammartino was exemplified by the fact that he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger. It was the 188th and final time that Sammartino headlined and sold out Madison Square Garden.”

Sammartino is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Carol, their three sons and four grandchildren.

SOURCE: PWInsider, WWE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

