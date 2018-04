A mask-wearing stalker who tried to break into Taylor Swift’s home in Beverly Hills has a knife and ammo in his car. The 38-year-old man was arrested over the weekend and was released from custody yesterday. Cops said a search of the man’s car turned up an empty gun holster, ammunition, a knife, multiple masks “similar to the ones painters use” and black rope. They also found “psychologist paperwork” and prescription medications.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: