Billboard Music Award Nominations Announced!

radionowindy Staff
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

2017 was one for the books as far as music. Billboard announced this year’s nominees with Drake and Kendrick Lamar tying for 7 nominations including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist.

Our favorite come up girl, Cardi B has four nominations including Top Female, New Artist, Top Streaming Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement Award.

Migos, Khalid and 21 Savage all have one nomination.

NBC will broadcast the show live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on May 20 at 8 p.m. ET, marking the first year the award show will air on the network. The three-hour telecast will include buzzworthy pop culture moments, major performances and unexpected collaborations.

For a complete list of the nominees, click HERE.

Who are you looking forward to seeing the most on the Billboard stage in May?

Playlist