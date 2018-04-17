The Joe and Alex Show
Mariah Carey’s Former Manager Claims She Constantly Walked Around Naked; Lawsuit

Mariah Carey’s former manager claims she was repeatedly sexually harassed by Mariah because Mariah was constantly naked in front of her. Mariah calls the allegation “baseless.” The former manager, Stella Stolper, filed legal documents stating that a lawsuit is about to be filed against Mariah for violation of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, a Violation of the Fair Employment and Housing Act as well as breach of contract. Her former manager is claiming Mariah rarely wore clothes around her, and was not only naked but did sexual things in her presence. Apparently, the manager will allege Mariah has a substance abuse problem, and fails to take her meds for bipolar disorder. The manager will also claim she was unfairly fired in the middle of her 3-year contract and is still owed a lot of money. She’s giving Mariah an opportunity to make things right before the lawsuit is filed. A rep for Mariah said, “If this frivolous and baseless claim is filed, we will defend against it vigorously and successfully.”

