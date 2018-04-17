Joe’s Need To Know News 4/17/18

Joe’s Need To Know News…These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways.

-34 year old Michigan native Desiree Linden won the Boston Marathon yesterday. She’s the first American to win the women’s race in 33 years.

In record cold temps, Desi Linden’s #Bostonmarathon:

-Waited back for her countrywoman, Shalane Flanagan to take a bathroom break

-Caught back up to the pack

-Won the race in an unofficial time of 2:39:54, becoming the first American woman to win since 1985. Boom. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 16, 2018

-The Votes Are in: Heinz’s Ketchup-Mayo Combo Is Coming to America Last week, Heinz put up a Twitter poll asking if they should bring their “Mayochup” sauce to America. After five days, over 500,000 people voted that they want it so the sauce is coming to America. There’s no word when it could hit stores.

We heard you saucy Americans and we’re bringing you our version of the delicious duo you’ve been eating for years. Are you Team Mayochup or should we call it something else? Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/q0PRofYOO5 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 16, 2018

-Remember the April the Giraffe livestream that everyone was obsessed with? Well, time flies. Her baby just had its first birthday over the weekend.

-Happy Tax Day! The top things we do with our refund are pay off debt, put it in the bank, treat ourselves to something nice, spend it on necessities and spend it on something big that we NEED, like a car repair.

-Tax Day freebies…The following offers are available Tuesday at participating locations

-California Tortilla: With any purchase Tuesday, get a free small chips and queso when you say the phrase “chipping in.”

-Great American Cookies: The national gourmet cookie shop continues its annual Tax Day tradition by offering free Cookies & Cream Cookies at participating locations Tuesday. No purchase necessary.

-Hardee’s: As part of its “Tastes Like America” campaign, the fast food chain is giving away free sausage biscuits from 7 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at participating locations. To get this freebie, you need to say “Made from scratch.”

-Hot Dog on a Stick: At participating locations, get one free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog Tuesday. No purchase or “proof of completed taxes” required.

-Kona Ice: Tax Day is Kona Ice’s National “Chill Out” Day. Stop by the company’s island-inspired trucks during select hours Tuesday for a free cup of tropical shaved ice. Find participating hours and locations at http://www.kona-ice.com/chill-out-day.

-Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a coupon available at http://www.officedepot.com/shredding.

-Piada Italian Street Food: Get a free giant blackberry lemonade at all locations Tuesday.

-Staples: Through April 21, get “free shredding services,” up to one pound with a coupon available at http://www.staples.com/coupons.

Tax Day deals Offers can vary by location so call ahead to be on the safe side.

-Applebee’s: Get $1 margaritas, which the chain calls the Dollarita, through April 30.

-Babbo Italian Eatery: With the purchase of a drink, get an eight-inch cheese pizza for $4.17 Tuesday. Customers need to mention the Tax Day special, which is available for dine-in or takeout orders.

-Bite Squad: The online and mobile food delivery service’s “tax break” is 7.5% off delivery orders Tuesday with promotional code TAXDAY18 for orders placed at http://www.bitesquad.com or on the service’s app.

-BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: The day after Tax Day is the chain’s Free Pizookie Day. Get a free Pizookie with a minimum $9.95 food purchase Wednesday.

-Boston Market: The $10.40 Tax Day meal special includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink, while supplies last. No coupon is needed.

-Bruegger’s Bagels: Now through Tuesday, get the Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 when you sign up for a coupon at http://www.brueggers.com/tax-day. A “$3.50 deduction” from the regular price, the bundle includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese.

-Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: The chain will offer free small to medium sandwich upgrade Tuesday to anyone who mentions the Tax Day deal.

-Captain D’s: Today and tomorrow (Tuesday), the chain has a $10.40 deal, which includes six pieces of its signature batter dipped fish, one family side and six pups.

-Chili’s: Participating locations have a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon is required. Just ask your server for this special offer.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Tuesday through Thursday, buy one large cheese pizza, get one large cheese pizza free.

-Cicis: Adult buffets are $4.17 Tuesday with a coupon posted on the chain’s Facebook page.

-Corner Bakery Café: Mix and match two full-sized breakfast, lunch or dinner items for $10.40 at participating locations Tuesday through Thursday.

-Farmer Boys: Get two Breakfast Burritos or two “Bell Ringer Double Cheeseburgers” for $10.40 Tuesday at participating locations. No coupon is required.

-Fired Pie: Get any one-topping pizza for $4.17 with the purchase of a beverage or take $2 off any custom pizza or salad with a beverage purchase Tuesday. These deals are only valid at restaurant and not available for third-party delivery.

-Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a full-price medium or large sub, chips and a drink Tuesday through Thursday with this coupon, which will be posted on the chain’s Facebook and Twitter pages and sent to newsletter subscribers. Sign up for the newsletter at http://www.firehousesubs.com/newsletter.

-Firenza Pizza: Get any one-topping pizza for $4.17 with the purchase of a drink Tuesday.

-Giordano’s: Get some dough back — a $5 coupon code for online orders — by filling out a pizza return form on the chain’s Facebook page by Tuesday. The coupon codes will be sent by April 24.

-Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Get a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza for $10.40 Tuesday at participating locations.

-Hooters: Through Tuesday, kids 12 and younger get a free kids meal eat with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.

-Hungry Howie’s: Sunday through Tuesday, get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents with the purchase of a large one-topping pizza at regular price and promo code 18TAXDAY. This deal is for online carryout orders at participating locations. Not valid in Florida.

-Kings Dining & Entertainment: This Tax Day special is for “dependents.” From 3-9 p.m. Tuesday, kids 18 and younger bowl free with paying adults.

-McDonald’s: Participating restaurants in select locations across the country will have special Tax Day deals Tuesday. Check with your closest location. Download the McDonald’s smartphone app for additional savings.

-Noodles & Company: Through Wednesday, take $4 off online orders $10 placed at http://www.noodles.com with promo code TAXDAY18.

-P.F. Chang’s: Get 15% off takeout orders Monday and Tuesday with promo code TAXDAY on online orders and phone orders.

-Pollo Tropical: Take 17% off regular menu platters Tuesday at participating locations. No coupon is needed.

-Potbelly Sandwich Shop: The first 75,000 people to sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program, which includes downloading a smartphone app, will get a free sandwich. Current members will have a buy-one-get-one free sandwich offer loaded to their accounts Tuesday.

-Quiznos: New and existing Toasty Points loyalty members get 10.40% off any purchase including catering orders Tuesday. New members also get a free four-inch sub for downloading the smartphone app.

-RA Sushi: Buy one regular-price drink and get the second for $1 Tuesday at the largest nationwide sushi chain. Learn more at http://www.rasushi.com/tax-day.

-Rubio’s Coastal Grill: For Tax Day, the chain’s usual Tuesday taco specials are available all day instead of only during select hours.

-Schlotzsky’s: Get a free small original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink Tuesday.

-Sonic Drive-In: Get half-price cheeseburgers Tuesday. Limit five per customer at participating locations. Also every day after 8 p.m., Sonic has half-price shakes, floats and ice cream slushes.

-Sonny’s BBQ: The barbecue chain has an IRS — Irresistible Ribs Special — Tuesday with half-price Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib dinners for dine-in and takeout. No coupon is needed.

-TooJay’s: The Florida-based chain is giving customers a chance to “wine” down. Get glasses of wine for $5 as well as $3 mimosas and $3 beers Monday through Wednesday.

-Tony Roma’s: Through Tuesday, dine-in guests who visit participating locations will receive a free Kickin’ Shrimp coupon with the purchase of an adult entrée.

-White Castle: Through Tuesday, get 15% off any in-Castle purchase.

-Free massages Now through April 21, get a free massage at participating HydroMassage locations nationwide on their user-controlled massage beds for the company’s 10th annual Tax Week promotion. This deal also is available at Planet Fitness gyms that have the massage beds. Visit http://www.hydromassage.com/taxday to find a list of participating locations and print a coupon. You’ll need to make an appointment for non-Planet Fitness locations and massages may be limited to 10 minutes.

