A Florida High School Student Calls For A “Bracott”

joepesh
A high school student in Florida who was told to put band-aids on her nipples after not wearing a bra to school is asking girls to go braless to protest dress codes she says are unfairly strict for girls. The teen is calling for a “Bracott” at her high school. She is encouraging her female classmates to arrive to school braless to send a message to school administrators that requiring the undergarment is sexist. The school district declined to comment on the protest and it isn’t clear how the district will respond if several students participate in the protest. Listen to our conversation below. 

