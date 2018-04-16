Entertainment News
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Daughter’s Name… True Thompson

Lauren Beasley
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to their name their baby girl, True Thompson.

Khloe announced the news on her Instagram, with the caption reading, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!” See her post below:

As we previously reported, Khloe gave birth to her baby girl on Thursday, April 12th.

Reports surfaced on April 10th that Thompson cheated on her, after videos and photos of the NBA star appearing to kiss another woman. Then TMZ and The Shade Room later shared videos and photos of the duo going to a hotel together. Plus, TMZ also released a video on of Thompson making out with two different women in a hookah bar back in October.

This is Khloe and Tristan’s first kid together, Tristan has a son from a previous relationship.

Playlist