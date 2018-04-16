Joe’s Need To Know News 4/16/18

Joe’s Need To Know News…These are Stories you might not hear on the news but I wanna talk about anyways.

The Pacers beat The Cleveland Cavilers 98-80 to go up 1-0 in their first round series. Game 2 is Wednesday in Cleveland at 7pm

Doing what they said we couldn't. #PacersWin Game 1! pic.twitter.com/ulZqz3I962 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 15, 2018

Two black men were arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia after trying to use the restrooms without buying anything, and then refusing to leave.

The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks was trending on Twitter over the weekend after a viral video was posted showing six officers arresting the two men who were waiting for their friend in the coffee store. The men were asked to leave three times but refused to leave saying they were waiting for a friend. Starbucks employees called cops who came and arrested the men when they didn’t leave. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, called the arrests a “reprehensible outcome” and said he wants to personally apologize to the men. He says he’s flying to Philadelphia this week to meet with the men. Johnson said the company’s practices and training led to a “bad outcome” and the reason for the call that brought police into the shop was incorrect.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Having more than five alcoholic drinks a week could shorten your life. Researchers looked at the health and drinking habits of over 600,000 people. They found the maximum safe limit was five drinks per week. But more than five drinks per week led to a lower life expectancy. The researchers say having 10 or more drinks per week was linked with one to two years shorter life expectancy.

That’s Joe’s Need To Know News On The Joe And Alex Show.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: