Joe’s been living in Broad Ripple for 6 months and has never met one of his neighbors. Well something happened the other night and now he’s not sure what to do about his loud neighbors. Listen to what happened below.

Let’s Connect online:

Snapchat – JoePeshRadio

Instagram – www.instagram.com/joepeshradio

Facebook – www.facebook.com/joepeshradio

Twitter – www.twitter.com/joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: