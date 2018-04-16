The Joe and Alex Show
Home > The Joe And Alex Show > Murder Monday

#MurderMonday PODCAST: The Candy Man

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

We do Murder Monday to help bring awareness to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Because of this organization over 7,000 open cases have been cleared and over 5,800 arrests have been made. And since they aren’t government funded they rely on a fundraiser every year to keep the program going.

Coming up on Saturday, April 21st, Crime Stoppers is holding their annual fundraising event. Alex and Ashley Flowers will be there! This event is what funds the entire program to help keep your city be a safe place to live and they need volunteers to help – Saturday, April 21st from 9:30 – 1:30. If you can lend a hand at one of the five locations around Indianapolis e-mail CrimeStoppersVolunteer@gmail.com

For more murder check out Ashley’s podcast HERE.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Playlist