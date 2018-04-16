Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

John Cena and Nikki Bella Call It Quits & End Their Engagement

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' 'Daddy's Home 2' - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits and called off their engagement.

Bella released a brief statement on her Instagram page confirming the news adding that the decision “was a difficult one” and that still “have a great deal of love and respect for one another.” See her full statement below:

We love you all ❤️

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

Cena opened up about the end of the relationship on Monday, tweeting, “Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.” See his tweet below:

Cena proposed to Bella almost a year ago to the day at Wrestlemania 32 and the wedding was set for May 5th in Mexico.

PEOPLE reports that Bella is “devastated,” the source says, adding, “This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 4 days ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 month ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 3 months ago
01.29.18
Watch: Justin Timberlake Drops His Video For “Say…
 3 months ago
01.26.18
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Childish Gambino And Lady Gaga Announced As Performers…
 3 months ago
01.04.18
Eminem’s Album ‘Revival’ Gets A December 15th Release…
 5 months ago
11.29.17
7 items
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle…
 5 months ago
11.23.17
Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A…
 5 months ago
11.17.17
happy girl
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 5 months ago
11.16.17
Listen To The Title Track Of G-Eazy’s Fifth…
 5 months ago
11.14.17
Fans Don’t Know How To Feel About This…
 5 months ago
11.10.17
Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To…
 5 months ago
11.03.17
Playlist