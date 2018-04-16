John Cena and Nikki Bella Call It Quits & End Their Engagement

John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits and called off their engagement.

Bella released a brief statement on her Instagram page confirming the news adding that the decision “was a difficult one” and that still “have a great deal of love and respect for one another.” See her full statement below:

We love you all ❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Cena opened up about the end of the relationship on Monday, tweeting, “Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.” See his tweet below:

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

Cena proposed to Bella almost a year ago to the day at Wrestlemania 32 and the wedding was set for May 5th in Mexico.

PEOPLE reports that Bella is “devastated,” the source says, adding, “This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up.”

